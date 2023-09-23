Saturday’s weather: Sun early followed by tropical showers in the p.m., high of 63

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today for the first day of Fall tropical moisture will move north along the East Coast and eventually stall near Long Island with a few showers moving in along the southern tier of New Hampshire counties in the afternoon. To the north of this, showers will be more isolated.

Tropical moisture advances towards New Hampshire later this afternoon and evening, with another chance for showers on the first day of fall. Most of the steadiest & heaviest rain should stay to our south.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 23–27

Today (First day of Fall) Some sun early with some tropical showers in the afternoon. High 63 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Early tropical showers with some clearing late. Low 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Lots of clouds with some sunny breaks with a few showers by evening. High 68 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a few showers late. High 67 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Early showers with some clearing late. Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cool with some sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 47 Winds: Winds WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 70 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Sunday as we start October it will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage tracking page.

