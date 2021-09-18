Saturday’s weather: Summer’s last weekend will be a winner

Saturday’s Weather
The last weekend of summer will be a nice one. The sunniest day will be Sunday with temperatures both days above the normal high of 75 degrees.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 18 – Sept. 22
Today: Mix sun & clouds, warmer & humid High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Turning less humid with a brief shower Low 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny High 78 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear & cool Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Sunny & nice High 78 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear & cool Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 76 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear Low 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph
First day of fall: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloud & mild; passing shower late Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
First day of Fall on Wednesday will feel more like summer.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Tropical Storm Odette moving through the northwest Atlantic will build a southeast swell by Sunday and continued into Monday. This swell may top out around 5 feet every 9 or 10 seconds. This will likely lead to an increased rip current risk and may lead to high surf conditions along the New Hampshire beaches.
Weather: Patch fog giving way to a mix of sun & clouds.
UV Index: Low.to moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 10:05 AM Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
