Saturday’s weather: Summer’s last weekend will be a winner

Tropical Storm Odette moving through the northwest Atlantic will build a southeast swell by Sunday and continued into Monday. This swell may top out around 5 feet every 9 or 10 seconds. This will likely lead to an increased rip current risk and may lead to high surf conditions along the New Hampshire beaches.

Weather: Patch fog giving way to a mix of sun & clouds.

UV Index: Low.to moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 10:05 AM Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.

* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.