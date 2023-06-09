Saturday’s weather: Some sun with an afternoon thunderstorm, high of 71

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 11:36 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:42 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 66 degrees.