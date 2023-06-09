Saturday’s weather: Some sun with an afternoon thunderstorm, high of 71

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s weather

A persistent upper-level low will keep conditions cool with a few thunderstorms today. The low will finally begin to get nudged out by tomorrow and Monday, allowing for mostly dry conditions and warmer temperatures.

5-Day Forecast June 10-June 14

Today: Some sun with some afternoon thunderstorms. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy with some showers by evening. High 79 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Some clouds & showers. Low 62 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 73 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with evening thunderstorms. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of clouds with a spot thunderstorm. High 73 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the smoke is swept away, and air quality improves as a significant shift in the weather pattern as the winds will force smoke back into Canada.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

UV Index: Moderate

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 11:36 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 05:42 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 66 degrees.

