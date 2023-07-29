Saturday’s weather: Some sun with a stray afternoon shower, high of 86

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.