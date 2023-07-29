Saturday’s weather: Some sun with a stray afternoon shower, high of 86

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today is not as hot with a high of 86, but still humid with late afternoon & evening thunderstorms that could contain gusty winds and small hail. Tomorrow will be significantly cooler with highs only in the 70s.
5-Day Outlook, July 29 – Aug. 2
Today: Some sun, very warm, and humid with stray afternoon thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86 (feel like 93) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, & comfortable. High 79 (feel like 79) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Next week temperatures will be mainly in the 70s and comfortable as we welcome August on Tuesday, feeling more like September.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny until 2 PM, then mostly cloudy. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 77 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.