Saturday’s weather: Some sun with a stray afternoon shower, high of 86

Saturday’s Weather

Today is not as hot with a high of 86, but still humid with late afternoon & evening thunderstorms that could contain gusty winds and small hail. Tomorrow will be significantly cooler with highs only in the 70s.

5-Day Outlook, July 29 – Aug. 2

Today: Some sun, very warm, and humid with stray afternoon thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86 (feel like 93) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, & comfortable. High 79 (feel like 79) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday (Last day of July): Some sun & comfortable with a passing shower. High 78 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (August 1st): Mostly sunny & nice. High 77 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 54 Winds: Light and Variable.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures will be mainly in the 70s and comfortable as we welcome August on Tuesday, feeling more like September.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny until 2 PM, then mostly cloudy. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 66.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 08:40 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 02:50 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 77 degrees.

About this Author

