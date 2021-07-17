Saturday’s weather: Some sun, some showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Another warm front will lift into southern New Hampshire and bring showers and thunderstorms today into tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook July 17 – July 21

Today: Cloudy & humid with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High Around 80 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Cloudy and humid with periods of rain (.50″) Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler & humid with showers & spot thunderstorms High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Humid with a few thunderstorms Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & humid with thunderstorm High 79 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 82 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 80 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then partial clearing & humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW Weather Patterns We’re Watching Looking into next week, temperatures will be near normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for most of the days. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Humid & not as warm, with chance of showers & thunderstorms.

: Humid & not as warm, with chance of showers & thunderstorms. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water temperature : 63 degrees.

: 63 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:42 AM High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 05:44 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!