Saturday’s weather: Some sun, some showers

Saturday’s Weather

Another warm front will lift into southern New Hampshire and bring showers and thunderstorms today into tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook July 17 – July 21

Today: Cloudy & humid with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High Around 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Cloudy and humid with periods of rain (.50″) Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler & humid with showers & spot thunderstorms High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Humid with a few thunderstorms Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & humid with thunderstorm High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 80 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then partial clearing & humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Looking into next week, temperatures will be near normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for most of the days.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Humid & not as warm, with chance of showers & thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Moderate.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
  • High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
  • Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water temperature: 63 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:42 AM High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 05:44 PM.

