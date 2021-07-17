Saturday’s weather: Some sun, some showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Another warm front will lift into southern New Hampshire and bring showers and thunderstorms today into tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook July 17 – July 21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Looking into next week, temperatures will be near normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for most of the days.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Humid & not as warm, with chance of showers & thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
- Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water temperature: 63 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:42 AM High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 05:44 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!