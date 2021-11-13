Saturday’s weather: Some sun early on followed by showers, gusty wind and T-storms by nightfall

Saturday’s Weather

Today starts with sun & clouds mixed followed by a fast-moving cold front that pushes through in the evening. Brief showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm will accompany the front. As the front passes, a period of strong gusty winds will develop tonight as colder air moves in.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 13 – Nov. 17

Today: Mix of sun & clouds High 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Evening showers & breezy followed by clearing late Low 37 Winds: W 10-15+
Sunday: Partly sunny & cooler High 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool with some showers High 48 Winds: W 5-10mph
Monday night: Clearing and cold Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Clouds & sun with a cold wind High 46 (feel like 37) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Clearing and cold Low 29 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny & milder High 55 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will turn milder for mid-week before it turns colder Friday.

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Clouding up with wet snow by evening, potential for 1-3″. Highs near 40. Southwest winds around 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

