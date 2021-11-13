Saturday’s weather: Some sun early on followed by showers, gusty wind and T-storms by nightfall

Saturday’s Weather
Today starts with sun & clouds mixed followed by a fast-moving cold front that pushes through in the evening. Brief showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm will accompany the front. As the front passes, a period of strong gusty winds will develop tonight as colder air moves in.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 13 – Nov. 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will turn milder for mid-week before it turns colder Friday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Clouding up with wet snow by evening, potential for 1-3″. Highs near 40. Southwest winds around 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!