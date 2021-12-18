Saturday’s weather: Snow day!

Today: Cloudy with snow developing by noon (1-2″). High 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Periods of snow (3-6″). Low 28 Winds: NE 5-15 mph Sunday: Early flurries followed by some sun with a brisk wind. High 34 (feels like 19) Winds: NNW 15-25+ Sunday night: Mainly clear & colder. Low 15 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 31 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday (First day of Winter): Mix of sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: W 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Travel Advisory

WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 11 AM SUNDAY.

WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches.

WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From 1 PM Saturday to 11 AM EST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather Flashback

It was a year ago yesterday when parts of New Hampshire received 40+ inches of snow as a super snow band developed with a storm and tracked from Pennsylvania to Maine.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 7 days before Christmas forecast: Sleet and freezing rain possible in the morning followed by some snow in the afternoon.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates. Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area December 19 – Dartmouth Skiway December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today: Summits obscured. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 40 mph in the morning. Winds northeast in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, north winds around 55 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as13 below.