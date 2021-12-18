Saturday’s weather: Snow day!

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 18 – Dec. 21
Travel Advisory
WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 11 AM SUNDAY.
WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches.
WHERE…Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN…From 1 PM Saturday to 11 AM EST Sunday.
IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weather Flashback
It was a year ago yesterday when parts of New Hampshire received 40+ inches of snow as a super snow band developed with a storm and tracked from Pennsylvania to Maine.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The 7 days before Christmas forecast: Sleet and freezing rain possible in the morning followed by some snow in the afternoon.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak, Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, King Pine Ski Area
December 19 – Dartmouth Skiway
December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback Mountain, Black Mountain
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits obscured. Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 40 mph in the morning. Winds northeast in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, north winds around 55 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as13 below.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!