Saturday’s weather: Showers and wind, high around 58

Saturday’s Weather
A trick-or-treat Halloween weekend headed our way. The trick will be today and tonight with showers to heavy rain. The treat will be on Halloween day with some sun & warmer conditions with highs in the mid-60s. Treat the wet leaves like ice or snow.
Weather Alert
A storm will form along the coast and plow into New England tonight. That storm will produce more heavy rains on top of the heavy rains that hit the other day. In addition, winds will be gusting 35 to 60 mph which may cause tree damage, coastal slash over, beach erosion and perhaps even power outages along the coast.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 30 – Nov. 3
Today: Showery periods(.35″) & windy High 58 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Rain (1.5″-2″) will be heavy at times; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas Low 51 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph Halloween: Some sun & warmer with a spot shower High 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clearing Low 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday (November 1): Mostly sunny & nice High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds High 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Party cloudy Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Coldest air of the season could be moving in for the first weekend of November.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds around 25 mph increasing to east around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values around 20.
