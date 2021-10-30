Saturday’s weather: Showers and wind, high around 58

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saturday’s Weather

A trick-or-treat Halloween weekend headed our way. The trick will be today and tonight with showers to heavy rain. The treat will be on Halloween day with some sun & warmer conditions with highs in the mid-60s. Treat the wet leaves like ice or snow.

Weather Alert

A storm will form along the coast and plow into New England tonight. That storm will produce more heavy rains on top of the heavy rains that hit the other day. In addition, winds will be gusting 35 to 60 mph which may cause tree damage, coastal slash over, beach erosion and perhaps even power outages along the coast.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 30 – Nov. 3