Saturday’s weather: Return to chilly winter weather, high of 40 (feels like 33)

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

Today chilly weather returns to start the weekend with dry and quiet weather tomorrow with temperatures rebounding into the 40s.

Weather Alert Potential pattern change late next week into early March. Very cold air spills into southern Canada with above normal temps continuing across the southeast. This will set up the battleground for some storms and more prone to cold shots from the north than most of this winter. 5-Day Outlook, Feb. 18-22 Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High Near 40 (feel like 33) Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Lots of clouds and milder. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 52 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Showers to light snow (1-3″). Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy with wet snow (1-2″) by morning. Low 31 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

March begins in 12 days and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with a snowstorm.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.