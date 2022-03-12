Saturday’s weather: Rain changes to snow and travel conditions become dicey; winter weather advisory in effect

Travel Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. today-10 p.m. tonight.

What: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Where: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions.

Additional details: Rain changes to wet snow late in the morning and early afternoon. Isolated power outages are possible due to the wet snow on tree limbs.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: Slow down and use caution while traveling.