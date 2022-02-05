Saturday’s weather: Quiet weather weekend, but cold with sub-zero temps tonight

Friday, February 4, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure will settle over New Hampshire this weekend giving us quiet weather. Today highs will be in the low 20s but feeling like it’s around 10. Tonight, lows will drop below zero with a light wind.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 5- Feb. 9

Today: Cloudy & colder with ice changing to snow (3-5″ of sleet and snow) High Falling into the 20s Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Snow showers early followed by partial clearing. Low 14 Winds: NNW5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 23 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and fridge. Low -6 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Clouding up. High 29 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (Trace-1″). Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High 37 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

What’s with the weather?

A little bit of everything yesterday! What is responsible for all these precipitation types? This graphic explains how temperature differences make all the difference with what you see on the ground. Now the big chill sets in today!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Early next week temperatures climb into the 30s and by mid to late week into the 40s.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 43 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. Ski areas in the White Mountains got over a foot of snow from yesterday’s storm.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

