Saturday’s weather: Quiet weather weekend, but cold with sub-zero temps tonight

Today: Cloudy & colder with ice changing to snow (3-5″ of sleet and snow) High Falling into the 20s Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Snow showers early followed by partial clearing. Low 14 Winds: NNW5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 23 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and fridge. Low -6 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Clouding up. High 29 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (Trace-1″). Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High 37 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
What’s with the weather?
A little bit of everything yesterday! What is responsible for all these precipitation types? This graphic explains how temperature differences make all the difference with what you see on the ground. Now the big chill sets in today!