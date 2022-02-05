Saturday’s weather: Quiet weather weekend, but cold with sub-zero temps tonight

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 43 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. Ski areas in the White Mountains got over a foot of snow from yesterday’s storm.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts: