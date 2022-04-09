Saturday’s weather: Pop-up showers or thunderstorms, high of 55

Friday, April 8, 2022
Saturday’s Weather

Another disturbance aloft moving northeast today from the mid-Atlantic states will bring renewed clouds and pop-up showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Drier, brighter, cooler, and breezy Sunday, but can`t rule out a few brief afternoon showers.

5-Day Outlook April 9-April 13

Today: Some morning sun with pop-up showers or thundershowers. High 55 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Periods of clouds and sun; breezy with a pop-up shower. High 54 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning shower followed by a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: Winds: Light & Variable

April Showers

Yesterday’s rain set a record: 1.09″ old record 1.05″ set in 1931.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warming up next week with Tuesday and Wednesday near 70.

Pattern Flip next week with much warmer and brighter in the East and much cooler air in the West.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Check out slope conditions below

 

