Saturday’s weather: Pop-up showers or thunderstorms, high of 55

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.