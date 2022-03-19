Saturday’s weather: Periods of rain today, high of 48

Saturday, March 19, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Saturday’s Weather

Low pressure will advance into the Great Lakes this morning, with a cold rain expanding east along a warm front pushing north. Showers and a thunderstorm will taper off this evening.

5-Day Outlook March 19- March 23

Today: Periods of rain and cooler. High 48 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Early showers or a thundershower. Low 45 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
First Day of Spring: Mostly cloudy with early showers & breezy. High 59 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Some clearing & breezy. Low 40 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, and not as mild. High 53 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 34 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 46 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early showers with rain late. Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Not feeling like spring for the first full week of spring.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 17.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

 

