Saturday’s weather: Periods of rain today, high of 48

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 17.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.