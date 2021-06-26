Saturday’s weather: Patchy fog gives way to sun, and the mercury rises

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Low clouds and fog patches this morning should gradually give way to some sunshine by afternoon. Depending on how quickly sunshine is able to develop will determine the exact highs for today. We should get enough sunshine to push afternoon high temperatures into the 80s, along with increasing humidity.
It’s Lightning Safety Week
#DidYouKnow #wildfires can create their own #thunderstorms? They are called #pyrocumulonimbus and their #lightning can start new fires. In this @NOAA #GOES17🛰️ image, the satellite detected lightning strikes during 2020’s #CreekFire in California. #LightningSafetyAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/zIFWKVQ6Cc
— NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) June 25, 2021
Weather Outlook June 26 – June 30
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy, with areas of fog.
- UV Index: Low to Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the mid-70s.
- Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 57 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 07:25 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 01:24 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!