Saturday’s weather: Patchy fog gives way to sun, and the mercury rises

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Low clouds and fog patches this morning should gradually give way to some sunshine by afternoon. Depending on how quickly sunshine is able to develop will determine the exact highs for today. We should get enough sunshine to push afternoon high temperatures into the 80s, along with increasing humidity.

It’s Lightning Safety Week

Weather Outlook June 26 – June 30

Today: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. High 86 Winds: SSW 10-15 Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Sunday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 74 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday: Hazy, very hot, and humid High 98 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Warm and humid Low 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, very hot, and humid; spot afternoon thunderstorm High 95 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Hazy & warm Low 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid; afternoon thunderstorms High 92 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our second June heat wave moves in next week! Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy, with areas of fog.

: Mostly cloudy, with areas of fog. UV Index : Low to Moderate.

: Low to Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : South winds 10 to 15 mph.

: South winds 10 to 15 mph. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature : 57 degrees.

: 57 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 07:25 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 01:24 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!