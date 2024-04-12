Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny with late showers, high of 55

Today: Cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine, windy, and cooler with a passing shower. High 55 (feel like 48) Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Breezy with some clearing late. Low 42 (feel like 35) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Sunday: Morning sun & milder with afternoon clouds with a few showers by evening & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with evening showers. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun, breezy, and mild. High 64 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Mainly clear and mild. Low 44 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with some rain (,25″). Low 46 Winds: E 5-10 mph