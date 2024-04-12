Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny with late showers, high of 55

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Cold water safety in Spring.
In these conditions, wearing a life jacket will help you stay afloat until help arrives.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Numerous rain showers in the morning. Snow showers are likely. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Numerous rain showers. Snow showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
