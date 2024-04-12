Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny with late showers, high of 55

Friday, April 12, 2024
Saturday’s Weather

Today a few sunny breaks, windy, and cooler with a passing shower in spots with a high in the middle 50s.

5-Day Outlook, April 13-April 17

Today: Cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine, windy, and cooler with a passing shower. High 55 (feel like 48) Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Breezy with some clearing late. Low 42 (feel like 35) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday: Morning sun & milder with afternoon clouds with a few showers by evening & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with evening showers. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, breezy, and mild. High 64 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and mild. Low 44 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 67 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with some rain (,25″). Low 46 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Cold water safety in Spring.

In these conditions, wearing a life jacket will help you stay afloat until help arrives.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Boston Marathon on Monday is a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 64; a great day for baseball, but warm for some marathon runners.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Numerous rain showers in the morning. Snow showers are likely. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Numerous rain showers. Snow showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

