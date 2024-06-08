Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon T-storms possible, high of 75

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. Showers are likely, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 50s. Westerly winds will be approximately 15 mph, increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 60 mph. The probability of rain is 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect cloudy skies with likely showers. The afternoon may bring scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 50s. Westerly winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts possibly up to 40 mph. The probability of rain is 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of a stay shower.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: West winds around 10 mph.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 07:41 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 01:39 PM.

Jump in a Lake

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 68 degrees.