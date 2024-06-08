Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon T-storms possible, high of 75

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, June 8, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Saturday’s Weather

Anticipate a breezy day featuring a blend of sunshine and clouds, with spotty showers or a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be around 75 degrees.

weather graphic 2 7

 

5-Day Outlook, June 8-12

Today: Expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds, and spotty showers or a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 75 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day, with breezy conditions and occasional thundershowers in the afternoon. High 73 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a passing afternoon shower. High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: More clouds than sunshine with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Midway through the next week, temperatures are expected to be above average, with highs in the mid-80s and it could hit 90 degrees next Saturday.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. Showers are likely, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 50s. Westerly winds will be approximately 15 mph, increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 60 mph. The probability of rain is 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect cloudy skies with likely showers. The afternoon may bring scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 50s. Westerly winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts possibly up to 40 mph. The probability of rain is 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of a stay shower.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: West winds around 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 07:41 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 01:39 PM.

Jump in a Lake

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 68 degrees.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts