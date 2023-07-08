Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 88 – chance of p.m. downpours and flash flooding

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
When will Saharan dust reach the U.S.?
A massive dust cloud is heading toward the US this weekend, which may dim the sky and worsen air quality. 🌫 https://t.co/9xSPOnqXpD pic.twitter.com/Wm9A14Nqmn
The cloud of dust currently over the Caribbean Sea is predicted to reach Florida by Saturday and could extend toward coastal areas of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama by Sunday.
5-Day Forecast July 8 – 12
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Wednesday and Thursday temperatures could hit 90 degrees.
Weather Alert
Multiple, daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as disturbances move through the region this weekend into early next week. Embedded downpours are expected with these which may lead to flash or other flooding, especially if strong rainfall rates pass through the same areas repeatedly. Mountainous areas will be most susceptible.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: Near 80.
Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.8 feet (MLLW) 10:18 AM. High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.
