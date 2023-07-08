Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 88 – chance of p.m. downpours and flash flooding

Today: Some sun & muggy with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms; slow-moving thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours. High 88 (feel like 93) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: More clouds than sun & humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 79 (feel like 83) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then rain late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with morning rain and afternoon thundershowers. High 76 (feel like 79) Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 81 (feel like 84) Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun, hot, & humid with a spot thundershower. High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable