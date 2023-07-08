Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 88 – chance of p.m. downpours and flash flooding

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Continued quite warm & muggy today with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 but feeling like it’s in the low 90s.

When will Saharan dust reach the U.S.?

The cloud of dust currently over the Caribbean Sea is predicted to reach Florida by Saturday and could extend toward coastal areas of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama by Sunday.

5-Day Forecast July 8 – 12

Today: Some sun & muggy with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms; slow-moving thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours. High 88 (feel like 93) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Evening thunderstorm in spots, then some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: More clouds than sun & humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 79 (feel like 83) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then rain late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with morning rain and afternoon thundershowers. High 76 (feel like 79) Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 81 (feel like 84) Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun, hot, & humid with a spot thundershower. High 90 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Wednesday and Thursday temperatures could hit 90 degrees.

Weather Alert

Multiple, daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as disturbances move through the region this weekend into early next week. Embedded downpours are expected with these which may lead to flash or other flooding, especially if strong rainfall rates pass through the same areas repeatedly. Mountainous areas will be most susceptible.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: Near 80.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.8 feet (MLLW) 10:18 AM. High 9.1 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Humid with clouds and sun; a thunderstorm in the afternoon; slow-moving thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours. High 84 The water temperature is 72 degrees.

