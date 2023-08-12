Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 84, late T-storms

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.