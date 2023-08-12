Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 84, late T-storms

Friday, August 11, 2023

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Pleasant weather is expected today with a high in the mid-80. Tonight, increasing humidity with some strong thunderstorms. Tomorrow will be humid with showers and thunderstorms in spots.

Perseids on Display This Weekend

One of the best meteor showers of 2023 to captivate weekend stargazers. The Perseid meteor shower will peak on the night of Saturday, Aug. 12, into the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 13. Most stargazers should be able to count up to 40 to 60 shooting stars per hour, but from dark locations devoid of light pollution, that number could reach 100 visible meteors per hour. Some meteors may streak across the sky shortly after nightfall, but the AMS said the best activity will not take place until the second half of the night as the shower’s radiant point climbs higher in the northeastern sky. Our best night for viewing is tonight.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 12 – 16

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Some clouds and more humid with strong thunderstorms. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms in spots. High 83 (feel like 87) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mainly sunny & nice. High 84 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up & more humid with some rain late. Low 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High 79 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Early showers & humid with some clearing late. Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds with less humidity. High 82 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

So far in August, temperatures have been below normal. Heat can build during the middle to late part of August as many kids return to school. This can be accompanied by high humidity and the risk of thunderstorms.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny and nice.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the low 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 63.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 09:3 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 03:42 PM

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.

