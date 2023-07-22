Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 83

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent