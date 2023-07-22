Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 83

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today some sun & humid stray thundershower in our Mountains with highs in the low 80s but feeling like it’s in the upper 80s.
5-Day Forecast July 22 – 26
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hazy sun, hot, and humid next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy until 1 PM, then mostly sunny.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 67.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 09:24 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 03:23 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole