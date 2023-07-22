Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 83

Friday, July 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, July 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today some sun & humid stray thundershower in our Mountains with highs in the low 80s but feeling like it’s in the upper 80s.

5-Day Forecast July 22 – 26

Today: Some sun & humid. High 83 (feel like 88) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 87 (feel like 93) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Few clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Hazy sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy & humid with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy sun, hot, and humid next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy until 1 PM, then mostly sunny.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 67.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 09:24 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 03:23 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 78 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts