Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 62

Friday, October 13, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

A storm stays to our south today giving us some sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Great day for fall outdoor activities.

Weather Alert

The weekend storm appears to be taking a track to our south giving us a dry weekend for Fall outdoor activities.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 14–Oct. 18

Today: Sunshine with some clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 60 (feeling like 56) Winds: NNE 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & chilly with a passing shower. High 59 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Few early showers with clouds late. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy & chilly with a few showers. High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday highs could approach 70 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

