Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 61

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as18.

