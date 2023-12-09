Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny and milder, high of 50

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023