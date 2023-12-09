Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny and milder, high of 50

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 8 – 12
Weather Alert
Winds howl Sunday night into early Monday morning with powerful gusts ranging from 40-45 mph with gusts near 60 mph along the coast of New Hampshire. At this strength, tree damage can occur, which can block some roads, trigger power outages, and cause property damage along with coastal flooding. Not only the wind but rain will be heavy (1″+) which can cause flooding on streets and highways along with reduced visibility. Check back for updates on this significant storm for the later part of the weekend.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
NH Ski Season 2023
