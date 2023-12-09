Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny and milder, high of 50

Friday, December 8, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, December 8, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today as high pressure pushes east southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures with highs near 50 and close to 60 on Sunday.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 8 – 12

Today: Mild with some sun & clouds. High Near 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 37 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Breezy, balmy & mild with showers (.20″). High Near 60 Winds: S 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Very windy with gusts over 40 mph & mild with heavy rain (1″). Low 42 Winds: SSE 20-30+ mph
Monday: Morning showers with afternoon sun & windy with gusts to 40 mph. High Temperatures falling into the 30s Winds: W 15-25+ mph
Monday night: Clear, breezy, & colder. Low 26 (feel like 17) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Alert

Winds howl Sunday night into early Monday morning with powerful gusts ranging from 40-45 mph with gusts near 60 mph along the coast of New Hampshire. At this strength, tree damage can occur, which can block some roads, trigger power outages, and cause property damage along with coastal flooding. Not only the wind but rain will be heavy (1″+) which can cause flooding on streets and highways along with reduced visibility. Check back for updates on this significant storm for the later part of the weekend.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday through the weekend will be storm-free with temperatures warming into the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts