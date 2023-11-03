Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high near 60

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure offshore will result in dry weather through the weekend along with a warming trend with highs around 60 on both days.

Weather Alerts

On Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m. local time, our clocks will go back an hour and we will gain an hour of sleep, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all, Americans. That means sunset on Sunday will be around 4:33 p.m.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 4–8

Today: Partial sun & mild. High Near 60 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: (Turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed.) Some clouds & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partial sun & mild. High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 44 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Showery early with some afternoon sun & breezy. High 62 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & cooler. High 46 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mix of rain & snow showers after midnight. Low 33 Winds: Light &Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday for Veterans Day, and the weekend will be dry and colder than normal with highs only in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

