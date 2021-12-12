Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 45

Saturday, December 11, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure will build to our south today behind the cold front that moved through last night, which will bring a return to partly to mostly sunny skies as highs reach the mid-40s. It will still be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph at times making it feel like the mid-30s.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 12 – Dec. 16

Today: Some sun & clouds, cooler & windy. High 45 (feel like 34) Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & milder. High 52 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a passing shower. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cloudy & milder, with record warmth. High 59 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 44 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Weather Alert

Later next week, temperatures are again forecast to spike to well-above-average levels. The main reason for the above-average temperatures is that the jet stream has retreated and will generally remain well to the north over the Central and Eastern states through at least the third week of December. This does not look good for those hoping for a white Christmas.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 13 days before Christmas forecast: A chance for snow and or sleet.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak

Saturday, December 11th – Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 65 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 85 mph decrease to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as17 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to around 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

