Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 45

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak

Saturday, December 11th – Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 65 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 85 mph decrease to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as17 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to around 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.