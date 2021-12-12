Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 45

Sunday’s Weather
High pressure will build to our south today behind the cold front that moved through last night, which will bring a return to partly to mostly sunny skies as highs reach the mid-40s. It will still be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph at times making it feel like the mid-30s.
5-Day Outlook Dec. 12 – Dec. 16
The 13 days before Christmas forecast: A chance for snow and or sleet.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak
Saturday, December 11th – Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)
Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,
Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain
Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 65 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 85 mph decrease to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as17 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to around 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
