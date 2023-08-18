Saturday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high of 75

Friday, August 18, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today some sun, breezy, and comfortable with highs in the mid-70s. The second half of the weekend turns warmer and more humid Sunday night into Monday.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 19– 23

Today: Some sun & clouds, breezy, & comfortable. High 75 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Few clouds and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer but comfortable. High 86 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy and more humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Humid & very warm with some sun & clouds. High 86 (feel like 89) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday through the following weekend look for temperatures in the 70s along with comfortable air.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Morning sunny with clouds mixing in during the afternoon.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: West winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 08:14 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 02:10 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 72 degrees.

