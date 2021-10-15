Saturday’s weather: One more day of unseasonably warm weather, rain later in the day

Saturday’s Weather
Today will feature one more day of unseasonably mild temperatures with highs in the 70s. A cold front will bring scattered showers & perhaps a thunderstorm tonight.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 16 – Oct. 20
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm & humid High 76 Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of showers & a thunderstorm Low 53 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds; breezy & cooler High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & chilly Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly breeze High 59 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly (chilliest night of the season so far) Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool with a chilly wind High 59 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Mostly Clear & chilly Low 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A taste of fall continues to march across the country in the form of a strong cold front. The front will bring much cooler air Sunday into early next week, but still pretty close to normal for this time of year.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!