Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 48

Weather Watch Video
Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, April 8-April 12
Temperature outlook for the months of April, May, and June. Maybe an early summer as warmer temperatures continue for April, May, and June.
Precipitation outlook for the months of April, May, and June. Equal chances for wetter or drier conditions.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week springing into summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s and maybe hitting 80 on Thursday & Friday!
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s… except around 17 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.