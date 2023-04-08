Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 48

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

A prolonged stretch of tranquil and dry weather begins the Easter weekend and continues through next week. Today the temperature will be below normal with highs in the upper 40s. A warming trend then develops early next week, with the potential for unseasonably warm weather for the middle and end of next week.

5-Day Outlook, April 8-April 12 Today: Mostly sunny. High 48 (feel like 43) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Easter: Mostly sunny and milder. High 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and very warm. High 75 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Clear and mild. Low 52 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Temperature outlook for the months of April, May, and June. Maybe an early summer as warmer temperatures continue for April, May, and June. Precipitation outlook for the months of April, May, and June. Equal chances for wetter or drier conditions. Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week springing into summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s and maybe hitting 80 on Thursday & Friday!

White Mountains Weather

Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s… except around 17 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below.