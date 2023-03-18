Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 47

Weather Watch Video
Saturday’s Weather
The last weekend of winter will not feel it today with temperatures in the upper 40s making it feel spring-like. But the last full day of winter will be feeling like it with highs in the mid-30s and with the wind making it feel like the teens.
5-Day Outlook, March 18-22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
We will start the first week of spring dry with highs in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.