Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 47

Saturday’s Weather

The last weekend of winter will not feel it today with temperatures in the upper 40s making it feel spring-like. But the last full day of winter will be feeling like it with highs in the mid-30s and with the wind making it feel like the teens.

5-Day Outlook, March 18-22 Today: Partly to mostly sunny. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear and colder. Low 25 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday: Some sun, windy, and cold. High 35 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and cold. Low 23 (feel like 14) Winds: W 10-15 mph Monday (first day of spring 5:24 PM): Sunny, breezy, and milder. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

We will start the first week of spring dry with highs in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.