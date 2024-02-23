Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny and windy, high of 32

Saturday’s Weather

Today a strong ridge of high pressure noses into New Hampshire associated with a strong shot of colder air along with blustery conditions with gusts around 25 mph making it feel like it’s in the teens.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 24-28

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, windy & colder. High 32 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, cold, & breezy. Low 13 (feel like 1) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as cold. High 41 (feel like 35) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun and breezy with a spring feel. High 50 (feel like 45) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. High 54 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low 45 S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, & mild with showery periods. High Near 60 (feel like 47) Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Low 32 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A fling with Spring next week with temperatures mostly in the 50s Monday, Tuesday, and could hit 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 38 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 2 to 12 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

