Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny and windy, high of 32

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 38 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 2 to 12 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.