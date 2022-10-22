Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny and warmer, high of 62

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
The first half of the weekend will be beautiful with highs near 70. Clouds will increase tomorrow with showers moving in tomorrow evening with heavy rain possible overnight into Monday.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 22-Oct. 26
Today: Sunny & nice. High Around 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Clouding up with showers by evening. High 63 Winds: Light and Variable
Sunday night: Mild with periods of rain (.50″). Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy with some rain (.50″). High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Showers ending. Low Near50 Winds: Light & Variable.
Tuesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Some clouds and mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun and nice. High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Fun Fact
Are you excited about winter? Here’s an outlook on the winter forecast from National Weather Service.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will average above normal for most of next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday highs will be around 70 degrees.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 14 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!