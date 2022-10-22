Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny and warmer, high of 62

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal for most of next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday highs will be around 70 degrees.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 14 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

