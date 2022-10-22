Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunny and warmer, high of 62

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

The first half of the weekend will be beautiful with highs near 70. Clouds will increase tomorrow with showers moving in tomorrow evening with heavy rain possible overnight into Monday.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 22-Oct. 26

Today: Sunny & nice. High Around 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Clouding up with showers by evening. High 63 Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday night: Mild with periods of rain (.50″). Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with some rain (.50″). High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Showers ending. Low Near50 Winds: Light & Variable.

Tuesday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Some clouds and mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun and nice. High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Fun Fact

The coldest low temperature ever recorded yesterday was on Mount Washington in 1974 with a low of 0 F. Outside of Mount Washington, the coldest low yesterday was 8 F reported in 1972 in Berlin, NH.

Are you excited about winter? Here’s an outlook on the winter forecast from National Weather Service.

Temperatures for November, December, and January will average slightly above normal.
Precipitation for November, December, and January will have equal chances of being above or below normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal for most of next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday highs will be around 70 degrees.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph… except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 14 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

