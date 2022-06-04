Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunney and warmer, high of 79

Saturday’s Weather

After a few days of cloudy, unsettled, and cooler conditions, Today will feature lots of sunshine and modest southwesterly breezes, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

5-Day Outlook June 4-June 8

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. High 79 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun. High 77 Winds: E 10-10 mph

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with a spot thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: S 5-15mph

Tuesday night: Lots of clouds with showers. Low 59 Winds: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: More clouds than sun with a spot thunderstorm. High 78 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No Heat or Humidity in the forecast through next week! No big warm-up on the horizon.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very High.

Weather: Partly sunny and warmer; a great day to be at the beach.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low.

This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:46 AM. High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 03:48 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

