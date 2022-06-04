Saturday’s weather: Mostly sunney and warmer, high of 79

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very High.

Weather: Partly sunny and warmer; a great day to be at the beach.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low.

This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 55 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:46 AM. High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 03:48 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee