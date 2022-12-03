Saturday’s weather: Mostly rainy with gusty winds, high of 55

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday temperatures in the 30s will last into next week. The long-range outlook is some snow next Sunday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: A chance of snow in the morning followed by rain. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 35 to 45 mph… except southwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: A chance of snow in the morning followed by Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 12 in the morning.

