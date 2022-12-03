Saturday’s weather: Mostly rainy with gusty winds, high of 55

Friday, December 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Today will feature rain and wind, with gusty winds and 0.25-0.50″ of rain. The weekend will end with a pleasant Sunday. Today gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects make sure to check Holiday decorations!

Daily Forecast for Dec.3-Dec. 7, 2022

Today: Windy, & mild with periods of rain. High 55 (feel like 43) Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Breezy with overnight clearing. Low 30 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and colder. High 39 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Periods of rain (.25) & mild. High 53 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain (.25″) Low 44 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 51 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday temperatures in the 30s will last into next week. The long-range outlook is some snow next Sunday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: A chance of snow in the morning followed by rain. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 35 to 45 mph… except southwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: A chance of snow in the morning followed by Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 12 in the morning.

