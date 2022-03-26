Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with p.m. showers, high of 54

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 above in the morning.