Saturday's weather: Mostly cloudy with p.m. showers, high of 54

Saturday, March 26, 2022
Saturday, March 26, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Saturday’s Weather

For today and tomorrow, an upper-level disturbance will produce scattered afternoon showers at times. Any sunshine will be in the morning with clouds taking over in the afternoon.

5-Day Outlook March 26- March 30

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with spot afternoon showers. High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 36 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Clouds and some sun with a spot shower. High 49 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy & colder. Low 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: Cloudy with a gusty wind, and cold with passing snow showers. High 29 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Monday night: Blustery and cold with frostbite possible. Low 18 (feel like 4) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. High 35 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold Low 23 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mixed rain and snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Spring snow showers are possible Monday with wind chills in the teens! The low Tuesday morning of 18 feeling like 4 will be the coldest night until next fall, dress warmly.

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 above in the morning.

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

