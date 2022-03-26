Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with p.m. showers, high of 54

Saturday’s Weather
For today and tomorrow, an upper-level disturbance will produce scattered afternoon showers at times. Any sunshine will be in the morning with clouds taking over in the afternoon.
5-Day Outlook March 26- March 30
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with spot afternoon showers. High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 36 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Clouds and some sun with a spot shower. High 49 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & colder. Low 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Cloudy with a gusty wind, and cold with passing snow showers. High 29 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Monday night: Blustery and cold with frostbite possible. Low 18 (feel like 4) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and cold. High 35 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold Low 23 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mixed rain and snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
