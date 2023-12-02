Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower, high near 50

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Mostly cloudy and mild with a high near 50. Some neighborhoods could see a passing shower.

Weather Watch

There remains the potential for a more organized winter storm Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation type is mostly rainfall for Manchester. However, there is a growing threat of 6-12″ of snow for ski country.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 2 – 6

Today: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High Near 50 Wind: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Showers turning into rain later.in the afternoon. High 43 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy and cold with periods of rain (.50). Low 36 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some rain & snow accumulating a coating to an inch. High 39 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with snow showers accumulating a coating to an inch. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun, breezy, and cold. High 38 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 (feel like 20) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & cold. High 38 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & cold. Low 24 (feel like 15) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday through the weekend will have some sun and cold with temperatures below the normal high of 43.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

