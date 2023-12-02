Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower, high near 50

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Weather Watch
There remains the potential for a more organized winter storm Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation type is mostly rainfall for Manchester. However, there is a growing threat of 6-12″ of snow for ski country.
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 2 – 6
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NH Ski Season 2023
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.