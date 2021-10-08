Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and cooler, around 63 – ideal leaf-peeping weather this week

Saturday’s Weather
A cold front moved through last night bringing with it cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs today & tomorrow in the 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 9 – Oct. 13
Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool High 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Columbus Day: Lots of clouds & warmer High 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 76 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds; warm High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Great weather for viewing fall foliage. Next week will be dry with temperatures in the 70s.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!