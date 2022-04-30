Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy, high of 58

TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 45 mph becoming northwest around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 8 above in the morning.