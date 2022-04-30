Saturday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy, high of 58

Friday, April 29, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday’s Weather

Today dry weather with temperatures averaging a bit below normal along with lighter winds. After a chilly night, milder temps arrive for the first day of May tomorrow with highs in the middle 60s.

5-Day Outlook April 30-May 3

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. High 58 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Becoming clear and chilly. Low 38 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday (May 1st): Warmer with lots of sunshine. High 67 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 63 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few late showers. Low 46 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Lots of clouds. High 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 48 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 65 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Evening showers with clearing later. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

May starts out with sunshine along with warmer temperatures in the mid-60s. Looks like the mild temperatures will last for the first week of May.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 45 mph becoming northwest around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 8 above in the morning.

