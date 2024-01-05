Saturday’s weather: Mostlly cloudy, high of 34 + see how much snow is on the way

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning from Saturday evening through 1 a.m. on Monday.

WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

WHERE…Central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN...From Saturday evening to 1 a.m. Monday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads the region from west to east roughly between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday The snow will then become heavy and fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour for a time Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow will continue Sunday and should finally come to an end sometime early Sunday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.