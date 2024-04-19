Saturday’s weather: Morning showers make way to afternoon sun, high of 61

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, April 20-April 24
Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Early outlook for Summer
In the months of May-June-July temperatures are likely to be above normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as18.
