Saturday’s weather: Morning showers make way to afternoon sun, high of 61

Friday, April 19, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, April 19, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Saturday’s Weather

Today a cold front will bring a period of showers this morning. Gradual partial clearing and pleasant temperatures are in store for later this afternoon with highs in the low 60s..

5-Day Outlook, April 20-April 24

Today: Morning showers and breezy with some afternoon sunny breaks. High 61 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Sunday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 58 Winds: W 15-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny & cool. High 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 61 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with some rain. High 60 Winds: SSW
Wednesday night: Early showers with some clearing late. Low 37 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Early outlook for Summer

In the months of May-June-July temperatures are likely to be above normal. off01 temp scaled

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last full week of April will be dry with temperatures averaging above normal.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PM

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as18.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts