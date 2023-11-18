Saturday’s weather: Morning showers eventually clearing for some afternoon sun, high of 53

Friday, November 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Today some morning showers will give way to some afternoon sun & breezy with highs in the lower 50s this morning and falling into the 40s this afternoon.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 18–22

Today: Couple of morning showers, windy, and cooler with some afternoon sun. High 53 early falling into the 40s. (feel like 40) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Clearing, breezy, & colder. Low 29 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & chilly. High 48 (feel like 42) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 26 (feel like 17) Winds: WNW 5-10+ mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cold. High 41 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 41 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain. Low 33 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Rainy (.75″), breezy, and mild. High 50 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Showers early with clearing & colder late. Low 26 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Alerts

The coastal storm for Saturday appears to be staying out to sea with a potent storm over Atlantic Canada this weekend, for us it looks like just a few showers.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day some sun & cold with a high of 39. Black Friday is cold with some sun & clouds with a high of 42.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain with snow with possible freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Rain is likely with a chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

