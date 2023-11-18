Saturday’s weather: Morning showers eventually clearing for some afternoon sun, high of 53

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain with snow with possible freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Rain is likely with a chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

NH Ski Season 2023