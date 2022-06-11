Saturday’s weather: More clouds than sun, high of 80

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

UV Index: High. Weather: Times of clouds and sun.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet. Water temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 03:21 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee