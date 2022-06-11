Saturday’s weather: More clouds than sun, high of 80

Friday, June 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, June 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

Fair weather will continue across New Hampshire today with seasonal temperatures. Showers will hold off until later tomorrow afternoon with rain and thunderstorms moving in tomorrow night.

5-Day Outlook June 11-June 15

Today: More clouds than sun. High Near 80 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spot afternoon shower. High 78 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Rain with spot thunderstorms. Low 63 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Humid with showers and spot thunderstorms with some afternoon sun. High: 82 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: E 5-10mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Last June we had our first heat wave before the start of summer. No heat in sight through the middle of next week. At the end of next week possibly turning unsettled.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

UV Index: High. Weather: Times of clouds and sun.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet. Water temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 03:21 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 64 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts