Saturday’s weather: More clouds than sun, high of 80

Saturday’s Weather
Fair weather will continue across New Hampshire today with seasonal temperatures. Showers will hold off until later tomorrow afternoon with rain and thunderstorms moving in tomorrow night.
5-Day Outlook June 11-June 15
Today: More clouds than sun. High Near 80 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spot afternoon shower. High 78 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Rain with spot thunderstorms. Low 63 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Humid with showers and spot thunderstorms with some afternoon sun. High: 82 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: E 5-10mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
UV Index: High. Weather: Times of clouds and sun.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 70.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf height: 2 to 3 feet. Water temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 03:21 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee