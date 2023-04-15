Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 68

Weather Watch Video
Saturday’s Weather
Today will be cooler compared to our record highs the past two days. The high today will be in the upper 60s which is above normal along with sunshine through high clouds.
5-Day Outlook, April 14-April 18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Boston Marathon weather next Monday will be damp with periods of showers & drizzle with a high of 50 degrees and winds from E 10-20 mph.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.