Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 68

Friday, April 14, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, April 14, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be cooler compared to our record highs the past two days. The high today will be in the upper 60s which is above normal along with sunshine through high clouds.

5-Day Outlook, April 14-April 18

Today: Cooler with a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy few showers late. Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & seasonable. High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Few showers & cool. High 55 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. High 61 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partial clearing late. Low 41 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 54 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Boston Marathon weather next Monday will be damp with periods of showers & drizzle with a high of 50 degrees and winds from E 10-20 mph.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts