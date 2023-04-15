Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 68

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Today will be cooler compared to our record highs the past two days. The high today will be in the upper 60s which is above normal along with sunshine through high clouds.

5-Day Outlook, April 14-April 18 Today: Cooler with a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy few showers late. Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly cloudy & seasonable. High 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday: Few showers & cool. High 55 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Monday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. High 61 Winds: W 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Partial clearing late. Low 41 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 54 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Boston Marathon weather next Monday will be damp with periods of showers & drizzle with a high of 50 degrees and winds from E 10-20 mph.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.