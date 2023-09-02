Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 84

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.