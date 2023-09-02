Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 84

Friday, September 1, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, September 1, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

The start of the Labor Day weekend will be comfortable with a high in the middle 80s. Tomorrow look for warmer and more humid conditions with highs hitting 91 on Labor Day feeling more like the 4th of July!

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 2–6

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds. Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer, and more humid. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Labor Day: Sunny, hot, and humid; start of a heat wave. High 91 (feel like 96) Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light and Variable
Tuesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 98) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid High 94 (feel like 100) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: NNW 5-0 mph

The Heat Is On

The first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Labor Day Monday 91 degrees, Tuesday 92 degrees, and Wednesday 94 degrees. Thursday through next weekend it will be humid with temperatures in the 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.2 feet (MLLW) 07:46 AM. High 9.9 feet (MLLW) 01:43 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts