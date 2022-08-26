Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 80

Saturday’s Weather
High pressure will usher in a cooler and drier airmass today. Look for continued comfortable conditions tomorrow with a slight increase in temperatures as southerly flow develops.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 27-Aug. 31
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Summer heat and humidity build early next week. September will start cool and dry.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decrease to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog.
U.V. Index: Very high
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:32 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 12:26 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee