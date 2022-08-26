Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 80

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure will usher in a cooler and drier airmass today. Look for continued comfortable conditions tomorrow with a slight increase in temperatures as southerly flow develops.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 27-Aug. 31

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, very warm with more humidity. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, hot, and humid with an afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Very warm and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Summer heat and humidity build early next week. September will start cool and dry.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decrease to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 67 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:32 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 12:26 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 75 degrees.

 

