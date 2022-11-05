Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 75 – what?

Friday, November 4, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

High pressure will set up offshore setting up a significant warming trend for the first weekend in November. Highs today will be more typical of early June with a record-tying high of 75 degrees the record is 75 degrees in 2015.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 5-Nov. 9

Today: Mix sun & clouds very warm with record-tying warmth. High 75 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Low 61 Winds: SSW 15-20 mph

Sunday: Clouds with sunny breaks and breezy with near-record warmth. High 74 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SSW 10-20

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny and still warm. High 74 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Clear & cooler. Low Near 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Election Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cool. High 53 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & cold. Low 31 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mainly sunny & cool. High 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

This weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be in the low to mid-70s! Record highs could tumble Saturday and Sunday!!

I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.

Tonight, the weather forecast for the sixth game of the World Series in Houston: Partly cloudy & warm. The game-time temperature of 73 with a wind out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Weather Patterns We're Watching

Saturday night when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be in the low to mid-70s! Record highs could tumble Saturday and Sunday!! It turns out cooler next Tuesday.

