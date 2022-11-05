Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 75 – what?

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
High pressure will set up offshore setting up a significant warming trend for the first weekend in November. Highs today will be more typical of early June with a record-tying high of 75 degrees the record is 75 degrees in 2015.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 5-Nov. 9
Today: Mix sun & clouds very warm with record-tying warmth. High 75 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Low 61 Winds: SSW 15-20 mph
Sunday: Clouds with sunny breaks and breezy with near-record warmth. High 74 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SSW 10-20
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny and still warm. High 74 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & cooler. Low Near 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Election Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cool. High 53 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cold. Low 31 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mainly sunny & cool. High 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 33 Winds: Light & VariableWeather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be in the low to mid-70s! Record highs could tumble Saturday and Sunday!!
It turns out cooler next Tuesday.