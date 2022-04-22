Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 62

TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40…except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 12 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 above in the morning.