Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 62

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook April 23-April 27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A low-pressure system may stall over the Granite State for the middle of next week with showers and chilly conditions.
TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40…except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 12 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 above in the morning.