Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 62

Friday, April 22, 2022

Saturday’s Weather

Today will be another mild and dry day with highs in the low 60s and not as windy as yesterday. A change in the weather pattern will move in starting tomorrow as the wind switches direction to bring in cooler air from the Atlantic Ocean.

5-Day Outlook April 23-April 27

Today: Mix sun and clouds and not as windy. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 54 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy. High 58 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with some showers. High 56 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some rain (1″), heavy at times. Low 46 Winds: Light & variable
Wednesday: Showery periods. High 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Showery periods. Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A low-pressure system may stall over the Granite State for the middle of next week with showers and chilly conditions.

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40…except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 12 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 above in the morning.

 

