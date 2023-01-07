Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 42 + snow totals from around the state

Friday, January 6, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch Video Forecast

Saturday’s Weather

 A dry weekend with warmer-than-normal temperatures will last through the start of next week before a cool-down arrives Wednesday.

Snow Totals

Belknap County

Laconia 2.0 in

Meredith 1.9 in

Carroll County

Freedom 4.8 in

Brookfield 1.6 in

Center Sandwich 1.5 in

Cheshire County

Spofford 1.0 in

Grafton County

Hanover 0.8 in

Hillsborough County

New Boston 1.3 in

Nashua 1.3 in

Manchester 1.0 in

Manchester Airport 0.2 in

Merrimack County

Bradford 2.0 in

Henniker 1.5 in

Concord Airport 0.7 in

Rockingham County

Portsmouth Airport 2.0 in

Deerfield 1.0 in

Rye 0.7 in

Sullivan County

Newport 3.5 in

Claremont 3.5 in

 

Daily Forecast for Jan. 7, 2022-Jan. 11, 2023

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & mild. High 44 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 18 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Watching the potential for some snow next Friday night into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to the northwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the afternoon.

 

