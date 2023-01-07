Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 42 + snow totals from around the state

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Watching the potential for some snow next Friday night into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to the northwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the afternoon.