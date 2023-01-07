Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 42 + snow totals from around the state

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Saturday’s Weather
A dry weekend with warmer-than-normal temperatures will last through the start of next week before a cool-down arrives Wednesday.
Snow Totals
Belknap County
Laconia 2.0 in
Meredith 1.9 in
Carroll County
Freedom 4.8 in
Brookfield 1.6 in
Center Sandwich 1.5 in
Cheshire County
Spofford 1.0 in
Grafton County
Hanover 0.8 in
Hillsborough County
New Boston 1.3 in
Nashua 1.3 in
Manchester 1.0 in
Manchester Airport 0.2 in
Merrimack County
Bradford 2.0 in
Henniker 1.5 in
Concord Airport 0.7 in
Rockingham County
Portsmouth Airport 2.0 in
Deerfield 1.0 in
Rye 0.7 in
Sullivan County
Newport 3.5 in
Claremont 3.5 in
Daily Forecast for Jan. 7, 2022-Jan. 11, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Watching the potential for some snow next Friday night into Saturday.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to the northwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the afternoon.