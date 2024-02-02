Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cooler, high of 37

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Sunnier, though not completely clear today with some sun and clouds with slightly cooler temperatures than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s.
Weather Alert
If you’re missing the sun, it finally returns this weekend into next week. Dry, bright, and seasonable beyond today into early next week. A moderating trend is then likely late next week into the start of next weekend with highs in the low 50s. Maybe Punxsutawney Phil is right with spring right around the corner.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 3-7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 17. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
