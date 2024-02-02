Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cooler, high of 37

Friday, February 2, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, February 2, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Saturday’s Weather

Sunnier, though not completely clear today with some sun and clouds with slightly cooler temperatures than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s.

Weather Alert

If you’re missing the sun, it finally returns this weekend into next week. Dry, bright, and seasonable beyond today into early next week. A moderating trend is then likely late next week into the start of next weekend with highs in the low 50s. Maybe Punxsutawney Phil is right with spring right around the corner.

weather graphic 2 1

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 3-7

Today: Breezy and slightly cooler with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, and cold. Low 22 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & nice. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 38 (feel like 26) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 41 Winds: Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of February will be dry with temperatures slightly above normal.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 17. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

 

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts