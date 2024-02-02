Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cooler, high of 37

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 17. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.