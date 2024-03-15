Saturday’s weather: Milder with sun and clouds, high of 57

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today some sun and clouds with another March Day with above normal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
5-Day Outlook, March 16-20
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.
Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!