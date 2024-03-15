Saturday’s weather: Milder with sun and clouds, high of 57

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.

