Saturday’s weather: Milder with sun and clouds, high of 57

Friday, March 15, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, March 15, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Saturday’s Weather

Today some sun and clouds with another March Day with above normal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

weather graphic 2 14

5-Day Outlook, March 16-20

Today: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers by morning. Low 42 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
St. Patrick’s Day: Breezy and mild with morning showers some afternoon sun and a passing shower. High 55 (feel like 49) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Few early showers with partial clearing. Low 33 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Monday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 49 (feel like 43) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
First Day of Spring: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 33) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds with some snow showers late. Low 29 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Breezy with morning snow showers with some spot afternoon rain showers. High 43 (feel like 34) Winds: NNE 15-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Screenshot 2024 03 12 at 9.31.14 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of Spring will bring rain and or snow!!! If it’s snow it could be the biggest snowstorm we’ve had this year.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent.download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts