Saturday’s weather: Mild with some sun and clouds, high of 48

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming north around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph becoming north and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming north around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.