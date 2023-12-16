Saturday’s weather: Mild with some sun and clouds, high of 48

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Today high pressure will bring dry conditions with above-normal temperatures in the upper 40s. Tomorrow is dry during the daylight hours with rain moving in by evening.

Weather Alert

A storm with heavy, soaking rainfall is expected Sunday night and Monday. A period of gusty, potentially strong winds is also possible on Monday that could produce power outages.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 16 – 20

Today: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 48 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy, breezy & mild with rain (.50″). Low 45 (feel like 39) Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Monday: Warmer & windy with some heavy rain (1.5″). High 60 (feel like 56) Winds: SSE 15-25 with gusts to 40 mph
Monday night: Clearing late and colder with early showers. Low 38 (feel like 35) Winds: SW 5 -15 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy & colder with few snow or rain showers. High 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing, breezy, & cold. Low 26 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Sunny & cold. High 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

A storm with heavy rain & wind moves in Sunday night into Monday along with warmer temperatures with a high around 60.

 

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 9 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is some sun & mild a high in the upper 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming north around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph becoming north and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming north around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

