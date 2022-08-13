Saturday’s weather: Lots of sun and cooler temps, holding at about 80 for the weekend

Friday, August 12, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday’s Weather

High pressure will keep things nice with temperatures around 80 through the weekend.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 13-Aug. 17

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 79 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 61 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun with spotty showers late. High 79 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a few showers. High 77 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clouding up. Low 62 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.80″-1″) High: 74 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No return to significant heat and humidity is expected in the long term. Some much-needed rain coming in the middle of next week making it the rainiest week of the summer.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to10 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -1.2 feet (MLLW) 07:06 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 01:03 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 77 degrees.

